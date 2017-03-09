‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Poster Hits The Internet

Winter may be over in in the real world, but if the new ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 poster is any indication it is here to stay in Westros.

HBO has released the new poster for season 7 of ‘Game Of Thrones’ and it really doesn’t reveal much about the show.

It does prominently feature Ice and Fire, which makes a lot of sense when you consider the the book series the show is based on is called ‘A Song Of Ice and Fire’. It also could allude to the White Walkers and the Dragons.

Fans were hoping the new poster might reveal the release date for season 7, but all we know is it’s coming some time this summer.

SXSW will feature a panel with show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss plus Sphie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) this Sunday. The rumor is they will drop the new trailer for season 7 during the panel. Keep your fingers crossed.