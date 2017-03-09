Dallas Based Southwest Airlines Named One Of The Best Jobs For Employee Benefits

Glassdoor recently named Southwest Airlines one of the 20 best employers who provide benefits that “go beyond the basics and enter legendary status.” Specifically, Southwest was singled out for its Clear Skies program, which provides various forms of confidential counseling, work and life services, as well as legal consultations to employees.

In Glassdoor’s official review, a senior manager praised Southwest, specifically citing the “ability to make a difference, senior management listens to all ideas for improvement, genuine care for employees, competitive salary, awesome benefits, cash bonus offered for reaching certain metrics.” Southwest was also named one of Glassdoor’s Top 50 companies to work for, the eight year in a row it has made the list.

Two other Texas companies were also mentioned as 20 of the best employers for benefits, Austin-based Whole Foods Market and San Antonio-based USAA. Whole Foods offers a 20% discount for all full-time and part-time employees, and USAA was acknowledged for its 401(k) program, which gives an 8& match to employee participants, rather than the national average of 6%.

Via Culture Map

