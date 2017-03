Designer Christopher Kane just launched a brand new design of the ever glorious Croc.

Kane attached honest to goodness stones to the comfortable(?) shoe, and geologists across the world are disappointed their lifeline will be associated with that shoe.

Christopher Kane debuted $375 stone embellished Crocs at London Fashion Week. #DishNation tonight at 11 p.m. on WBCB! pic.twitter.com/rk0QA11qSN — WBCB Valleys CW (@WBCBValleysCW) March 9, 2017

Sepasang Sepatu Crocs Ini Dijual Rp 5,3 Juta, Ini Alasannya: Seorang desainer berbasis di London, Christopher Kane… https://t.co/yCBUWGQqth pic.twitter.com/ZBl4AfG5S0 — Hi Jakarta (@HiJakarta) March 8, 2017

If you want a pair of these stylish devils, be prepared to open up the checkbook a little bit. They are available on Christopher Kane’s website for a cool $375.

Via Us Weekly

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter