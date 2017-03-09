911 Service Went Down Across North Texas Last Night, Emergency Calls Were Met With Busy Signal

March 9, 2017 9:03 AM By JT
AT&T customers trying to dial 911 last night were at the very most met with a busy signal, after issue shut down the emergency service for four hours Wednesday evening.

AT&T has yet to offer an explanation for the outage, although they confirmed service was restored just after 9:30 last night.

The company also did not reveal just how many customers were affected, but reports came out from outages noy only from across North Texas, but nationwide as well.

Several North Texas police departments affected by the outage tweeted alternate numbers for those needing emergency assistance to call.

A full list of cities in North Texas affected the 911 outage includes:

Argyle

Arlington

Balch Springs

Bedford

Carrollton

Cedar Hill

Collin County

Dallas

DeSoto

Duncanville

Euless

Farmers Branch

Farmersville

Fate

Fort Worth

Frisco

Garland

Haltom City

Heath

Highland Park

Keller

Mansfield

Mineral Wells

Murphy

North Richland Hills

Plano

Prosper

Richardson

Rockwall

Southlake

Stephenville

University Park

Weatherford

Westlake

Wylie

Nationwide, the outage affected:

NATIONWIDE:

Alexander County, (Taylorsville) North Carolina

Alexandria, Virginia

Baltimore, Maryland

Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Denver, Colorado

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette, Indiana

Lafourche Parish, (Thibodaux) Louisiana

Memphis / West Tennessee

Miami Beach, Florida

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Morgantown, West Virginia

Orange County, Florida  (Orlando Area)

Osceola County, Florida (Kissimmee-Orlando Area)

Rogers, Arkansas

Shiawassee County, Michigan

Tri-Cities, Tennessee

Virginia Beach, VA

West Chester, PA

Wilson County, Tennessee (Lebanon / Middle Tennessee)

Via WFAA

