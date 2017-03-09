911 Service Went Down Across North Texas Last Night, Emergency Calls Were Met With Busy Signal

AT&T customers trying to dial 911 last night were at the very most met with a busy signal, after issue shut down the emergency service for four hours Wednesday evening.
AT&T has yet to offer an explanation for the outage, although they confirmed service was restored just after 9:30 last night.
The company also did not reveal just how many customers were affected, but reports came out from outages noy only from across North Texas, but nationwide as well.
Several North Texas police departments affected by the outage tweeted alternate numbers for those needing emergency assistance to call.
A full list of cities in North Texas affected the 911 outage includes:
Argyle
Arlington
Balch Springs
Bedford
Carrollton
Cedar Hill
Collin County
Dallas
DeSoto
Duncanville
Euless
Farmers Branch
Farmersville
Fate
Fort Worth
Frisco
Garland
Haltom City
Heath
Highland Park
Keller
Mansfield
Mineral Wells
Murphy
North Richland Hills
Plano
Prosper
Richardson
Rockwall
Southlake
Stephenville
University Park
Weatherford
Westlake
Wylie
Nationwide, the outage affected:
Alexander County, (Taylorsville) North Carolina
Alexandria, Virginia
Baltimore, Maryland
Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Denver, Colorado
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette, Indiana
Lafourche Parish, (Thibodaux) Louisiana
Memphis / West Tennessee
Miami Beach, Florida
Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
Morgantown, West Virginia
Orange County, Florida (Orlando Area)
Osceola County, Florida (Kissimmee-Orlando Area)
Rogers, Arkansas
Shiawassee County, Michigan
Tri-Cities, Tennessee
Virginia Beach, VA
West Chester, PA
Wilson County, Tennessee (Lebanon / Middle Tennessee)
Via WFAA