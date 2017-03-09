911 Service Went Down Across North Texas Last Night, Emergency Calls Were Met With Busy Signal

AT&T customers trying to dial 911 last night were at the very most met with a busy signal, after issue shut down the emergency service for four hours Wednesday evening.

AT&T has yet to offer an explanation for the outage, although they confirmed service was restored just after 9:30 last night.

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

The company also did not reveal just how many customers were affected, but reports came out from outages noy only from across North Texas, but nationwide as well.

Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

Several North Texas police departments affected by the outage tweeted alternate numbers for those needing emergency assistance to call.

Statewide AT&T cell issue connecting to 9-1-1. SL residents, use non-emergency #: 817-743-4522 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) March 9, 2017

We will notify when service is restored. (2/2) NRH resn can still reach dispatch 817-281-1000 https://t.co/bhYpVWkMTW — NRH Police (@NRHPD) March 9, 2017

AT&T WIRELESS EXPERIENCING 911 ISSUES. IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO REACH WYLIE TO REPORT AN EMERGENCY DIAL 972-442-2222. https://t.co/1NW4NrCpsf — Wylie TX Fire Rescue (@WylieFireRescue) March 8, 2017

Currently AT&T cellular subscribers in area are unable to reach 9-1-1. AT&T is aware. In HP, call 214-521-5000 for police, fire, or ems. — HPDPS_TX (@HPDPS_TX) March 8, 2017

I just tried calling 911 from an at&t cell, got a busy signal. Again, the number is 817-473-0211 — Mansfield Fire Dept. (@MansfieldFireTX) March 9, 2017

AT&T cell users can't dial 911. AT&T users will hear the phone ring, but won't go through. Call the Non-Emergency Dispatch #817-743-4522. pic.twitter.com/dvMp882TfB — Town of Westlake (@townofwestlake) March 9, 2017

AT&T statewide 9-1-1 outage for wireless customers. Our emergency # 972-744-4800. Do not test 9-1-1 it will cause problems for dispatchers. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) March 9, 2017

A full list of cities in North Texas affected the 911 outage includes:

Argyle

Arlington

Balch Springs

Bedford

Carrollton

Cedar Hill

Collin County

Dallas

DeSoto

Duncanville

Euless

Farmers Branch

Farmersville

Fate

Fort Worth

Frisco

Garland

Haltom City

Heath

Highland Park

Keller

Mansfield

Mineral Wells

Murphy

North Richland Hills

Plano

Prosper

Richardson

Rockwall

Southlake

Stephenville

University Park

Weatherford

Westlake

Wylie

Nationwide, the outage affected:

Alexander County, (Taylorsville) North Carolina

Alexandria, Virginia

Baltimore, Maryland

Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Denver, Colorado

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette, Indiana

Lafourche Parish, (Thibodaux) Louisiana

Memphis / West Tennessee

Miami Beach, Florida

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Morgantown, West Virginia

Orange County, Florida (Orlando Area)

Osceola County, Florida (Kissimmee-Orlando Area)

Rogers, Arkansas

Shiawassee County, Michigan

Tri-Cities, Tennessee

Virginia Beach, VA

West Chester, PA

Wilson County, Tennessee (Lebanon / Middle Tennessee)

Via WFAA

