5 Facts You May Not Know About U2’s “Joshua Tree” On Its 30th Anniversary

U2’s incredible Joshua Tree was released 30 years ago TODAY.

To celebrate, we will be playing songs from the album ALL DAY long. To get you in the mood, here are five facts about the U2 classic that you might not have known.

1 – “Joshua Tree” almost wasn’t the name of the album

The working title was “The Two Americas,” Bono revealed in the linear notes of the album’s 20th anniversary edition. The band recorded the album in Dublin, but took inspiration from “the mythic and real America.” Photographer Anton Corbijn suggested a trip to the Mojave Desert to take pictures for the album, where Bono liked the name “Joshua Tree” so much it became the name of the album.

2 – The album cover was not shot in Joshua Tree National Park

The cover photo was actually taken at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park in Inyo County, which is more than 200 miles from Joshua Tree. The band visited the tree though in 1986, on a road trip from Reno to Joshua Tree after recording of the album had been completed.

3 – Winds fell the tree in 2000

The tree died in 2000 of natural causes, but its remains still stand on the ground, and has become a popular pilgrimage for fans. Fans like to leave memorabilia at the site, including photgographs, plagues, and some have even left signs that read “HAVE YOU FOUND WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR?”

4 – It’s the band’s bestseller

U2 has released eight albums since Joshua Tree, but at over 20 million units sold, it still remains the band’s bestselling album. It was atop the Billboard charts for nine weeks after it was released, and spawned two #1 hits, “With or Without You,” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

5 – The band has never performed in or near Joshua Tree

Despite Coachella’s relative proximity to Joshua Tree, and fans believing it only natural for the band to perform so close to the National Park, the band has never played the festival. In fact, the closest they ever came to performing at Joshua Tree was a few years before the album was even released. In 1983, they played the US Festival in Devore in San Bernardino County, almost 100 miles away.

Enjoy songs from arguably U2’s greatest album ALL DAY LONG!

Via Mercury News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter