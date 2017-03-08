This Canadian Town Has Pink Water and It’s Apparently Safe to Drink

Onoway residents in Alberta received a surprise when they turned on their faucets this week. Pink water. According to Onoway’s mayor, Dale Krasnow, “We do a weekly flush and have done it for years and years, and nothing like this has ever happened before.” So how exactly did this happen? Potassium permanganate leaked into the distribution system and Alberta Environment officials have proclaimed the water safe to drink. The mayor did apologize for how the situation was handled as many residents were left in the dark about their pink water.

Alberta Environment officials later released a second statement that a second assessment of the incident was complete and early results found an issue with automations and/or valves at the water treatment plant.

This resident vows not to consume any of this water. She won't be washing the floors either 'til it runs clear. #yeg pic.twitter.com/mOkckrLGd6 — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaGlobal) March 7, 2017