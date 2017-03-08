Statue Of Liberty Goes Dark On Eve Of International Women’s Day, Celebs Tweet Out Their Support

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day, celebrating and calling to action the need for women parity around the world.
Last night, the greatest symbol of freedom in our country, the State of Liberty went dark for a couple of hours. Organizers of the Women’s Marches around the country asked for women to show solidarity nationwide and take the day off work, so the lights going out at the Statue of Liberty certainly was symbolic.
While the statue did in fact go dark as a result of repair work due to damages from Hurricane Sandy, but the symbolism certainly was not lost.
Celebrities all across the world have been tweeting their support for International Women’s Day, and the message it carries.
Via CNN