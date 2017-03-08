Statue Of Liberty Goes Dark On Eve Of International Women’s Day, Celebs Tweet Out Their Support

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day, celebrating and calling to action the need for women parity around the world.

Last night, the greatest symbol of freedom in our country, the State of Liberty went dark for a couple of hours. Organizers of the Women’s Marches around the country asked for women to show solidarity nationwide and take the day off work, so the lights going out at the Statue of Liberty certainly was symbolic.

While the statue did in fact go dark as a result of repair work due to damages from Hurricane Sandy, but the symbolism certainly was not lost.

CNN has just reported that the Statue of Liberty has gone dark tonight. Power failure or social commentary? 🤔 — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 8, 2017

Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman 🗽 📷: @randybals #StatueOfLiberty pic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

Celebrities all across the world have been tweeting their support for International Women’s Day, and the message it carries.

❤Standing with all my sisters in solidarity! Gonna be a lady in red tomorrow 💃🏼❤ Repost… https://t.co/oypPyYxT8E — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 8, 2017

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

❤❤❤❤ Today is a big day to honor women around the world and it just so happens to be both my mum and my best friends birthday too 🎉 ❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/WeKaBzaKe4 — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) March 8, 2017

Via CNN

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter