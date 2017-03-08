Starburst To Release All-Pink Flavor Packs For Limited Time

There is a devotion fans have for Starburst than most other candies seem to have. Everyone has their favorite flavor, and if it’s yellow you’re wrong, but the heated debate has always been which is better, red or pink.

Starburst have released all red packs to critical acclaim, and now they are venturing all pink everywhere. The all-pink packs will be available will be available, for a limited time, at local and national retailers and will be offered in a single stick for $.99, and a large bag for $3.19.

Michelle Green, a spokesperson for Starburst, described fans obsession with their pink flavored taffy. “While everyone has a favorite flavor or color of Starburst, pink has always risen to the top for our fans. From memes about relationships to sharing photos of excitement when getting a pink Starburst, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst.”

how you know you married the best man on earth 😍 A post shared by Laura Henry (@lauraruthhenry) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Things are finally starting to go my way #PinkStarburst A post shared by Koichi Take (@157pictures) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:41am PST

#pinkstarburst nothing less. A post shared by ShanStar (@shanstarlive) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Via USA Today

