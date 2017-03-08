Pregnant Woman Awards Man a Trophy for Giving up His Seat on the Subway

38 year old Yvonne Lin lives in New York, she is 8 month pregnant with her 2nd child. During both of her pregnancies, she noticed that the only people willing to give up there seat for her in public were women who could probably relate to being pregnant and standing all the time. Yvonne wanted to see who would be the first man to give up her seat so she went online and had a trophy made. The 7 inch bronze statue is the hulk ripping his shirt off and at the bottom reads “#1 Decent Dude. First Man to Offer Subway Seat to Pregnant Woman throughout Two Pregnancies.” she carried around the trophy in her purse for about 7 months till she finally awarded it to Ricky Barksdale, the first guy to give up his seat. Yvonne was standing on a crowded subway when Barksdale noticed her and stood up and gave her his seat. Barksdale told InsideEdition.com. “The moment I realized she was pregnant, I got up immediately and she said, ‘Hold on I have something for you.’

I guess it pays to do the right thing. Check out the trophy in the pic below.