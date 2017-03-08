New Trailer for Rough Night Stars Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon and it Looks Hilarious!

Scarlett Johanson is finally letting loose in new film.

In honor of International Women’s day Sony Pictures has dropped a new NSFW trailer for their up-coming film Rough Night that comes out this summer and it looks hilarious! The Film stars Scarlett Johansson as a bride to be, and her old college friends (Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoë Kravitz) as they reunite for the first time in 10 years to throw her a bachelorette party in Miami. Things later get out of hand and take a wrong turn when the group accidentally kills a male stripper. Check Out this hilarious trailer below.