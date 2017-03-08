Eva Mendes Talks About Why She Was Not With Husband Ryan Gosling At The Oscars

After everyone found out that Ryan Gosling’s mystery date to the Academy Awards was his sister, it left a lot people wondering where and why his equally famous wife Eva Mendes did not go with him.

In a recent interview the actress opened up about her reason as to why she didn’t go. “What people don’t know about me is that I love being home. Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

The famous pair rarely step out together, and what many people don’t know about the actress is that she is an intensely private person.

As you’ll recall Gosling gave his wife a very public mention in January when he won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.