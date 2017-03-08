Eva Mendes’ Secrete For Staying In Shape

March 8, 2017 2:10 PM
Life just isn’t fair!

Eva Mendes is not only gorgeous, her long-time partner and father of her kids is none other than Ryan Gosling, and now she just shared that she basically doesn’t have to work too hard on her body.

In an interview with Shape Magazine, Mendes said that she works out only about an hour a day, and lets herself occasionally indulge in a Cadbury Eggs.

“I’m off-season right now, so I work out three days a week. But when I’m getting ready for an event or in the summer, it’s five days a week. I don’t exercise more than that though, because I see better results when my body has a rest period,” she said.

 

1280 eva mendes april2017 shape 002 Eva Mendes’ Secrete For Staying In Shape

Shape magazine

