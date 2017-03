The singer who just released his brand new album “divide” will be making his way back to the DFW.

Sheeran will be making a stop in Dallas on August 18 where he will perform at the American Airlines Center.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @EdSheeran is coming to Dallas on August 18!

ON SALE: Friday, March 17 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/Phw9E8JokH — #Dirk30K (@AACenter) March 8, 2017

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster next Monday, March 13th, with general sale beginning the following Friday.

