Cast Of ‘The Godfather’ Scheduled To Reunite At This Year’s Tribeca Film Fest

Fans of the hit movie trilogy The Godfather will be in for a treat this year at the 16th Tribeca Film Festival.

After fans get through watching The Godfather parts one and two back to back, the film’s stars and its director, legendary Francis Ford Coppola, will host a Tribeca Film Festival panel discussion in honor of the 45th anniversary of the first film’s release. Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Robert De Niro will all be on hand for the April 29 reunion, which will close out the 2017 festival.