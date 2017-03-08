Cash Her Ousside With A Makeover

While she’s not out wooing producers for a new reality show, or punching people on airplanes, “Cash me ousside” Danielle Bregoli has decided to try and revamp her image.

She usually rocks a signature style of large hoop earings, cut-off shirts that expose her midriff, and incredibly long, manicured nails.

She recently underwent a makeup transformation, where she shows an incredibly different style than we have all become accustomed too.

I been down so long it look like up to me / 📸 @liz01 💇🏻& makeup @wanthy 🖤 @jayboogie A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

All you hoes need @fashionnova 💸 A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

She captioned the photo, “I been down so long it look like up to me.”

Powerful.

