Cash Her Ousside With A Makeover

While she’s not out wooing producers for a new reality show, or punching people on airplanes, “Cash me ousside” Danielle Bregoli has decided to try and revamp her image.
She usually rocks a signature style of large hoop earings, cut-off shirts that expose her midriff, and incredibly long, manicured nails.
She recently underwent a makeup transformation, where she shows an incredibly different style than we have all become accustomed too.
She captioned the photo, “I been down so long it look like up to me.”
Powerful.
Via Us Weekly