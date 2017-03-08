Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Call off Divorce

en Affleck and Jennifer Garner are back from the brink of divorce, sources tell People. The couple announced their separation back in 2015. Though Affleck and Garner aren’t back together, they have decided to work on their marriage. A recent rough patch almost led the couple to permanently split. A source close to Garner tells People, ““Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

But according to another source close to the couple, it was a decision they both made: “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

The former couple apparently celebrated their son Samuel’s 5th birthday at their Los Angeles home, along with daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8. “The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy,” says a source.

Though Affleck and Garner announced their separation two years ago, they have remained close, living together and co-parenting their kids. They’ve even taken family vacations together in Montana. They are wanting to keep the family together.

Garner’s source tells People, “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”