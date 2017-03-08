21 Pop Songs That Were Originally Written For Other Artists

Believe it or not, most famous musical acts don’t, in fact, write their own music. Often, the biggest pop stars in the world will be offered songs from a team of writers who shop around their works all around Hollywood.

In fact, here are a few songs that were originally meant for different artists that ended up becoming huge!

-“Toxic,” by Britney Spears was originally meant for Kylie Minogue

-“Shape of You,” by Ed Sheeran was originally meant for Rihanna

-“Telephone,” by Lady Gaga was originally recorded by Britney Spears

-“Since U Been Gone,” by Kelly Clarkson was turned down by both P!nk and Hillary Duff

-“Miss Independent,” by Kelly Clarkson was turned down by Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child

-“How Will I Know,” was originally meant for Janet Jackson

-“I’m a Slave 4 U,” and “Boys,” both by Britney Spears were both rejected by Jackson

-“Baby One More Time,” which launched Britney Spears into superstardom was originally meant for TLC!

Via Glamour

