Winona Ryder Refers To Her Bizzare Facial Expressions At SAG Awards As “Facegate”

March 7, 2017 7:44 AM By JT
As the cast of Stranger Things was accepting their SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Winona Ryder became a worldwide phenomenon after making bizarre facial expressions during David Harbour’s speech.

Ryder apparently has been left “super embarrassed” by the entire incident, and explained that she could not hear Harbour’s speech very well, resulting in the bizarre facial expressions.

Ryder has even begun referring to the incident as “Facegate.”  Her embarrassment only has to have bene compounded by the thousands of memes that were born from the incident, including the fan made video where it showed the cause of Winona’s facial expressions to be flying pizza.

Via Page Six

