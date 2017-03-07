Watch President Donald Trump’s Hair Wave Like It Just Don’t Care

March 7, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Hair Replacement, Hair Styles, Hair Transplants, New Video of Donald Trump’s Flying Hair, President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s hair has been a topic of conversation for a long time, and this video is making sure the follicle chatter continues.

… and comparisons are being made…

Surely President Trump has checked into hair treatment or replacement options?

The above video looks like a portion of a low-budget hair transplant commercial, “Does your hair swing in the air like it just doesn’t care? Does your follicle rug look like a large head-eating alien bug?

Personally, I feel President Trump simply needs a different hairstyle. Think he’d look good with a much shorter cut?

Otherwise, one day, Trumps hair could take off like a flying carpet, and end up across the Mexico border… lol!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live