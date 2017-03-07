Watch Adele Freak Out Because A Mosquito Flies Around Her During A Concert

March 7, 2017 6:52 AM By JT
Filed Under: Adele, Bugs, concert, freak out, Funny, live, Mosquito, Video

Adele concerts always seem to offer a little more than her excellent music.  She’s brought an impersonator on stage, revealed she’s now married, and this time, the singer was attacked by a rogue mosquito, and she could not handle it!

She told the crowd “I’m sorry, I’m not Australian.  I don’t like bugs!”  She ran around the stage shouting expletives, and yelling that the mosquito was  “sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!  They’re everywhere.  They’re all trying to kill me!”

We can’t wait for her to see some of our mosquitos down here!

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live