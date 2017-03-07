Reporter Runs 40 Yard Dash At NFL Combine In Heels!

So this reporter proved that it’s entirely plausible Bryce Dallas Howard could have outran all those charging dinosaurs while wearing heels during the entirety of Jurassic World.

Tori Petry is a reporter who covers the Detroit Lions, who decided to test her might in the 40 yard dash. She is currently at the NFL combine, which is the biggest audition for potential NFL prospects. Petry lined up at the start, and run a sub 6 second 40, IN HEELS!

Most of these athletes, some of which will become GIANT NFL STARS run the 40 in around 4.5 second, so for Tori to run it in sub 6 in heels is awesome. She even ran it faster than an NFL prospect at the 2011 combine, Isaiah Thompson, who ran it in 6.06 seconds.

She even inquired about a potential new shoe deal on Twitter…

😂😂 Still waiting to hear from my footwear sponsor… @Macys any offers?? https://t.co/mJoc50y5KV — Tori Petry (@sportstori) March 4, 2017

