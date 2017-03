Milk is great. Pizza is amazing. If you enjoy a glass of the former while eating a slice if the latter, all is fine in the world. However, there are some people who are now dipping their delicious slices of heavenly goodness into milk, as if it were a common cookie!

Pizza + Milk = a great combination😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/G9LGvTatjF — zay (@IsaiahDaGawdd) March 3, 2017

There are still plenty of people who think pineapple shouldn’t even be allowed on pizza, so dipping it into milk is a whole new level of fallacy people can’t comprehend.

I was having a good day until twitter started showing me people dipping their pizza in milk…… — Darrell Moreis (@thereal_DeeRell) March 6, 2017

Dipping your pizza in milk…that's sickening. — Fizzle Meister (@agizzlefizzle12) March 6, 2017

ppl have been eating pineapple pizza fINE in pEACE now y'all are dunking pizza in milk w peas and shit for rt's, PIZZA HAS DONE NOTHING TO U pic.twitter.com/Trjeh1G1Hu — shellet ✨ (@heyitsshelley) March 6, 2017

I read somewhere that people are WILLINGLY dipping their pizza in milk and I will not sit here quietly while such atrocities are going on — ramón (@RGKMC_) March 4, 2017

Via Huffington Post

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter