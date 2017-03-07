Joe Manganiello Wrote A 40-Page Love Book For Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello may have just made guys everywhere look bad!

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. Manganiello talked about how they first met and about their wedding. But he also dropped a bit of personal info about their relationship that’s bound to make many women jealous of Vergara(besides a few obvious reasons).

As a gift for their first anniversary, the actor wrote his wife a 40-page love book. “I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met—as well as our courting—and was about 40 pages long.”

“The best advice I’ve been given about women came from a good friend.” He continued, “Would you rather be right or happy?’ I go for happy every time.”

Good advice Joe.