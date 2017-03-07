George Michael Died Of Natural Causes According To Coroner

March 7, 2017 8:55 AM By JT
Filed Under: Christmas, death, disease, George Michael, Heart, liver, natural causes, Wham

A coroner has confirmed that George Michael died of natural causes, due to a combination of heart and liver disease.  Michael’s heart was enlarged, weakened and inflamed, and it was not pumping blood as well as it should have.  His liver was also abnormal and contained unhealthy collections of fat, which could have been perpetuated by heavy alcohol use.

Michael died Christmas Day in his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire after suffering from a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.  The coroner said because Michael’s death was from “natural causes,” no further inquest into the matter will be necessary, and any investigation on his death will cease.

Family and friends out off the funeral until the investigation was concluded, but it looks like now he will finally be put to rest.  Michael’s former partner Kenny Goss told the Sunday Mirror, “I think his body just gave up.  All these years, it was just weak.  We just want closure, we want the funeral to happen, it’s been a long time now.”

Michael’s partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz tweeted shortly after the cause of Michael’s death was revealed:

Via BBC

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live