George Michael Cause of Death Revealed

By Jon Wiederhorn

George Michael died of natural causes, a coroner in England has determined.

The superstar was afflicted with “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver,” said Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, reports the BBC.

Michael died on Christmas day at home in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. He was 53.

Initially, Thames Valley Police announced that the singer’s death was “unexplained but not suspicious.” The original postmortem proved “inconclusive.”

In a statement, the coroner said, “Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”