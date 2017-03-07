Dirk Nowitzki Could Reach 30,000 Points In His Career In Game Against Los Angeles

March 7, 2017 4:16 PM
Tonight March 7, 2017 could be a very special night for one Dallas Maverick player.

As the Mavericks get set to face Los Angeles tonight at the AAC, Dirk could score the 20 points he would need, to have scored a total of 30,000 points in his career lifetime.

Nowitzki would join Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlin as the only players to ever score 30,000 points.  He would be the second player other than Bryant to do so while playing for only one franchise team.

The Mavs are preparing for Nowitzki’s historic accomplishment as they are handing out 30K t-shirts to the fans attending tonight’s game.  Mark Cuban even says that the team is making more tickets available for purchase for tonight and Friday’s game against Brooklyn.

Make us and the rest of Dallas proud Dirk!

