Dirk Nowitzki Becomes 6th NBA Player to Surpass on 30,000 Points

March 7, 2017 8:40 PM
Filed Under: 000, 30, Basketball, Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks, NBA

Dirk Nowitzki just scored his 30,000th point of his nearly 19-year career in NBA.

With 10:57 remaining in the second quarter, Dirk scored number 30,000. He becomes one of only six players in history to score 30k points. Kareem Abdul-Jabaar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) are the only other ones to accomplish such a feat.

What’s more is the next closest one Lebron James, is more than 1,600 points away; however, is scheduled to break 30k this season.

Until then, we couldn’t be more proud to Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks!

