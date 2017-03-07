DFW Named “The Best Airport In America” For Customer Service

A survey of passengers conducted by the Airports Council International found that DFW Airport is the very best nationwide for customer service. DFW scored the top spot thanks to adding LED lights above its parking spaces, having cleaner bathrooms thanks to a heavier rotation of custodial services, and automated passport entry machines to keep lines short.

In a statement, ACI World’s director general Angela Gittens said “We see ever-greater competition among airports and with it increasing pressure to optimize performance across the operation, especially when it comes to the passenger experience. DFW Airport’s results in the 2016 ASQ survey demonstrate its professionalism, commitment and success in delivering that high level of customer service.”

DFW celebrated by placing a giant “#1” outside of its headquarters. Sean Donohue, DFW Airport’s chief executive celebrated with DFW employees in a ceremony Monday, where he presented them with hundreds of chocolate and vanilla cupcake, and said “Our employees have been focused on taking good care of our customers for many years. We’re making the right investments. … But at the end of the day, it’s the interaction our customers have with our people.”

"This honor validates years of great work by our DFW Airport team to enhance every step of the customer journey." – Sean Donohue, CEO pic.twitter.com/sDPFu1Ol5e — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) March 6, 2017

Donohue also noted this top ranking came at a time when three of the airport’s five terminals were undergoing major construction as part of their $3 billion terminal renovation project.

Via Star Telegram

