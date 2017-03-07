Cinema Chain Offers An Idea For Its Theaters That Is Horrifying

A cinema chain out of Southern California is introducing a new theater concept that is horrifying movie-goers everywhere.

Cinépolis USA revealed plans to put a children’s playground in movie theaters. The first-of-its kind design plops a 55-foot long and 25-foot high “play structure” inside the auditorium itself. The first two “Cinépolis Junior” theaters will open this month in Southern California.

The company describes the new concept as, “space where parents feel at ease and kids feel right in their element as they watch their new favorite film.” The theaters will also feature “elevated snack favorites such as enhanced popcorn flavors like Cheetos, Chili, Caramel, and Zebra, along with other kid-friendly menu items,” as well as “seating alternatives such as colorful bean bag-like seating and lounge chairs, and vibrant décor.”

Adrian Mijares Elizondo CEO of Cinepolis USA was quoted, “To help new guests fall in love with movies is our goal, and to do it in a way that caters to every need is our mission.”

But is a giant slide and a playground really necessary for people to fall in love with movies?