Bus Driver To Be Honored For Saving Suicidal Woman About To Jump Off Bridge

Damone Hudson made an unexpected stop in the middle of his route last week.

A driver for the Greater Dayton RTA for the last 24 years, Hudson noticed a woman about to throw herself off a bridge, and he knew he “just needed to talk to her.” In a statement released by the RTA, Hudson explained that “I wasn’t trying to be heroic, I just saw someone that looked like she was definitely in pain or trouble and I just wanted to make a connection.”

Damone “D” Hudson has been an RTA driver for 24 years. Earlier this month, he stopped a woman from jumping a downtown bridge. pic.twitter.com/NkFvhOHoEQ — Shavon Anderson (@ShavonFox45Now) March 1, 2017

In the released security footage, Hudson can be heard asking the woman is she was ok, and proceeds to exit the bus asking for her to step over the rail, and even offering her a hug. Shortly thereafter, Dayton police arrived and were able to help the woman over the rail.

For his actions, Hudson will be honored by the RTA today in an upcoming board meeting. He told WHIO-TV, “Everyone’s going through something. Even if you are, just reach out and try to touch someone, even if it’s in a small way.”

Via The Grio

