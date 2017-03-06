Woman Caught Putting Own Hair In Food And Refusing To Pay For Meal

A Brisbane restaurant is fighting to clear their reputation after a woman refused to pay for her meal and threatened to write a bad review on Trip Advisor after she found a hair in her food. Only thing is, CCTV cameras caught the woman, who finished nearly her entire meal, plucking a hair form her own head and placing it onto the plate herself.

Casa Nostre owner Biagio Biuso said the woman was in a “panic,” demanding the waiter take away the plate because she couldn’t bear to look at it any longer. Biuso told News9, that she threatened to blackmail them when the bill arrived, saying that she and her dining partner would write a bad review of the restaurant on Trip Advisor. Two hours later, two negative reviews appeared, accusing the Casa Nostre staff of bad service. Casa Nostre owner Sara Biuso said, “It’s disappointing to think what extremes people will go to get a free meal.”

The restaurant has sent the security footage to Trip Advisor.

Via 9News

