Two Children Sick After Drinking Poisoned Apple Juice At Restaurant

A 10-year-old and his 4-year-old sister were hospitalized after drinking apple juice at the Star Buffet & Grill in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Richie Zaragoza, 10, as coughing up blood, and is in the intensive care unit, after he was served the juice. Virginia Davis, the children’s mother, said he drank the juice and immediately started screaming that his throat burned.

His sister took a zip of the juice first and started vomiting and felling pain in her stomach.

The children’s uncle tasted the juice, after the children complained and he said he coughed blood and could taste acid.

Zaragoza also suffers from cystic fibrosis and diabetes, they were celebrating his birthday the day he got poisoned.

The restaurant manager, Steven Weng, said he doesn’t know how the chemicals got into the juice, and claims the juice was bought at a local supermarket,

