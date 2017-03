This Couple is taking Instagram by storm.

Bon and Pon have been married for 37 years and have been slayin ever since. The couple is from Japan, and are always coordinating when it comes to outfits. The Two are over 60, have over 70k followers and have a better sense of fashion than most people do today. Their outfits are always on point! Their Instagram handle is their names followed by their wedding anniversary date. You can check them out below.