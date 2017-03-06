Pregnant Woman Goes Viral For Hilarious Impression Of April The Giraffe

As of right now, April the Giraffe is still pregnant, and hundreds of thousands of people are still tuning into the live stream waiting to see that baby be born.

Last night, Erin Dietrich from South Carolina started a live video on her Facebook, where she bared her pregnant belly, and donned a giraffe mask. She walked around her bedroom, did some squats, and kind of just wandered about, as April the Giraffe has been doing.

Dietrich ordered the mask Friday, and it arrived Sunday. She said, “All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought ‘hey we should order a giraffe mask.'”

The video has already been viewed more than 6 million times.

Via WWLTV

