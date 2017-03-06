New Neon Light Makeup Trend Is Incredibly Trippy And Looks Amazing!

As makeup trends go, this has to be one of the coolest we’ve seen.

There is actual UV makeup that is available for purchase, but those equipped with the necessary skills can make their eyes and lips glow with some careful blushing and blending. One particular Australian makeup artist started with a base of normal black liquid lipstick. She then blended white and neon pink liquid lipsticks to create the glowing effect around the mouth, and finished by outlining the lips with the white to create the “light bulbs.”

Check out some more amazing pictures of this new trend below!

Day 85/100 #100daysofmakeup A first attempt at #neon A post shared by Rebecca (@_baked_goods) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:48am PST

