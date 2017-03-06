Jimmy Buffet Plans To Open Margaritaville Inspired Retirement Community

March 6, 2017 6:06 PM
The king of laid back music is opening a retirement village in Daytona Beach, FL inspired by his music.

Being called Latitude Margaritaville, the new community is being described as a place for, “those looking to live the Margaritaville lifestyle as they grow older, but not up.”

Current plans call for walk-able neighborhoods, a fitness center and food and drinks from Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant. Margaritaville Holdings and Minto Communities announced the partnership last month. Minto said the community’s focus will be on music and will include a band shell for live entertainment. Construction has begun and the village is slated to open this fall.

 

