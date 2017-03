Logan just opened this weekend and it was our last glimpse of Hugh Jack as the iconic Wolverine.

Hugh recently took to twitter today and thanked all of the fans for 17 years of playing Wolverine. he even posted a video tribute to the character, and it is even set to Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” It will be hard to see Hugh as anything else. Logan has been precived by critics and fans as one of the Jackman’s best of performances yet. Logan is in Theaters now. Check out Hugh Jackmans tribute below.