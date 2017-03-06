Former Vice President Joe Biden Speaking At This Year’s SXSW Festival

SXSW organizers announced Monday March, 6, that the former vice president Joe Biden will be among the group of guest speakers at this year’s festival.

Biden will attend the annual tech, film and music confab to outline his plans for a new cancer initiative, his follow-up to the work he did while in office via the White House Cancer Moonshot.

“We’re excited to have Vice President Biden address the creative innovators and entrepreneurs that attend SXSW,” said festival chief programming officer Hugh Forrest. “His commitment and leadership is crucial at a time when the smartest minds from the worlds of technology and healthcare are working together to create groundbreaking new solutions in the battle to end cancer.”

Biden’s talk is part of SXSW Interactive’s Connect to End Cancer series, which will take place on Sunday, March 12. Biden will speak that day at 3:30 p.m. CT. A video of the talk will be made available at SXSW.com following the event.