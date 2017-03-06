Bette Davis And Joan Crawford At Are Each Other’s Throats In Latest FX Anthology

Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology Feud: Bette and Joan explores the relationship between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and the rivalry the two shared whilst filming 1962’s Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

Bette and Joan are portrayed by Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, respectively, and the film’s success was catapulted by the fact that the two could never seemingly get along during production. As seen in the first episode, which premiered last night, Davis criticises Crawford’s shoulder pads and makeup while they are chatting with each other before filming, when Crawford gives Davis a new nickname: “Queen Bitch.”

In celebration of this amazing new series, watch Bette Davis sing “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”

Via Us Weekly

