Austin’s Iconic “I love you so much” Mural Was Defaced Overnight

If you’ve been to Austin you’ve also probably seen the popular tourist attraction, the “I love you so much” mural located on the side of Jo’s Coffee on South Congress Avenue. The mural was defaced overnight spelling profanity over the small but iconic statement. The wall’s message started with musician Amy Cook painting words of love for her partner Liz Lambert, who co-owns the shop.

In an interview with CBS, Austin resident William Dyson stated, “I think it’s upsetting. Jo’s actually makes a good cup of coffee too. So to see something like this happen is really a disgrace and it’s not reflective of the city of Austin and its residents.”

Unfortunately, the popular mural has been a target of vandalism for quite some time. But Jo’s Coffee members are in good spirits. The shop tweeted earlier, “Fear not: love will always prevail. We will brb with our favorite wall. We love you so much!” The wall has been painted over and while there’s no writing on it right now, the shop posted a message that the original artist will repaint the words sometime between March 6-10th.

Fear not: love will always prevail. We will brb with our favorite wall. We love you so much! ❤ pic.twitter.com/VquQ5DxBjF — Jo's Coffee (@joscoffee) March 6, 2017