10-Year-Old Writes a Letter to Principal Explaining Why She’ll Miss School for a Day Without a Woman

What’s known as International Women’s Day on March 8 is drawing more attention for now being A Day Without a Woman. Even kids are gearing up alongside their moms to send a message. Billed as a follow up to the Women’s March on Washington, according to the Women’s March website, “On International Women’s Day, March 8th, women and our allies will act together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity.”

Mom Laura Moreschi posted the photo of her 10-year-old’s letter to the principal stating why she would be absent as a show of solidarity on March 8th. The little girl states in her letter she will “”do whatever [she] can to make [her] voice heard,” including writing letters to the editor and contacting her congressman.” A North Carolina school district has decided to cancel classes as more are participating on this day. One show of solidarity for A Day Without a Woman is to wear the color red. As the day is approaching, more parents seem to be sharing their kids’ solidarity.

Talking at dinner last night about civic engagement and my 10 year old wrote this letter to her principal #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/wgxiHD1eHH — Laura Moreschi (@LMoreschi) March 6, 2017