Russia Considers Banning New Beauty and the Beast Film over Gay Character

A new report from the BBC claims the country is gearing up to ban the movie.

Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast will without a doubt be one of the biggest hits of the spring, and is already on track to make a $100 million opening weekend. Apparently in Russia a law prohibits the spreading of “gay propaganda” among minors. BBC reports, that MP of the United Russia party Vitaly Milonov is urging Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky to screen the movie for compliance with the anti-gay law before it is released to see if it complied with the law and to “take measures to totally ban” it if he found “elements of propaganda of homosexuality”. “As soon as we get a copy of the film with relevant paperwork for distribution, we will consider it according to the law,” Mr Medinsky said. They are cinsdering this cause of Josh Gad’s character Le Fou, having strong feelings towards Gaston in the film. This isn’t the first time we are hearing of the new Beauty and the Beast being banned, a movie theater in Alabama has said they will not show the film for the same reason

If Russia decides to ban the film the country may even miss out on the strong revenue the film will bring in. Disney is not to worried at the moment if the film does get banned, if anything the studio is getting free press from the news of it’s new film being banned.

Either way we are still excited to see Emma Watson melt our hearts as Belle.