Quiz: Which Dallas Stereotype Are You?

As with most every place, Dallas has it’s fair share of typical stereotypes; perhaps even more than most, due the size and diversity of people here.

Sure Dallas, because of our geographical location, gets labeled as hick-town. The locals however, know that isn’t necessarily true for most of Dallas. Us locals know we have tons of other stereotypes we like to categorize people in, but have you considered which stereotype is most like you?

If you’re curious to know which Dallas stereotypes can best be applied to you, take this fun quiz and be sure to let us know.

Which Dallas Stereotype are you?