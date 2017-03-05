One Of Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Vans Was Set On Fire In UK

March 5, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, arson attack, Floyd Mayweather, Molotov cocktail, TMT van, Undefeated tour

Floyd Mayweather’s entourage was victim to an arson attack on Saturday night. While he was speaking at an event inside the International Convention Center in Birmingham, two individuals hurled a brick through the window of a van connected to Floyd’s entourage and promotional team. Once the glass was broken the individuals threw a Molotov cocktail through the window which set the TMT van ablaze.

Mayweather is in the UK on his “Undefeated” tour, which consists of meet and greats as well as speaking at events. No one was hurt in the attack, but local authorities have begun an investigation.

