Will From ‘Stranger Things’ Just Performed Live With Panic! At The Disco

Imagine you’re hanging out at a Panic! At The Disco show. And suddenly, before the rock icons sing “LA Devotee,” Will from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things comes out on stage. Sounds like a strange dream, doesn’t it?

But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Noah Schnapp took the stage with Panic! At The Disco: and the crowd went nuts. It makes sense why Will…uh…Noah came on stage during the song: he starred in the Panic! video.

Check out some pics and videos below!

Hiding under the stage waiting to join @PanicAtTheDisco . I look like I just saw the demogorgon 🤣 pic cred brendan walter pic.twitter.com/8XGpu004QO — Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) March 3, 2017

Noah Schnapp performing on stage with Panic! At The Disco (March 2nd) pic.twitter.com/pYMU67Xza2 — Stranger Things (@ST_Posts) March 3, 2017

Noah Schnapp performed on stage with the band "Panic! At The Disco" at Madison Square Garden in New York! (March 2nd) pic.twitter.com/OqHc0Mu6gf — Stranger Things (@ST_Posts) March 3, 2017

Source: Alternative Press

