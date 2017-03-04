Tommy Page, Singer & Music Executive, Dies at 46

Singer-songwriter and music executive Tommy Page was found dead Friday (March 3). Best known for his No. 1 single “I’ll Be Your Everything,” Page topped the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1990. While the cause of death is unclear at this time, according to reports from several friends, it was an apparent suicide. He was 46. Page said once in an interview for Billboard’s 1000 No, 1s, “My whole life I dreamed of having a No. 1 record, ever since I could remember getting into music. I wanted to be on top of the Billboard charts,” Page remembered in 2011.

Page was closely associated with New Kids on the Block. Several members of NKOTB jhave taken to social media to pay their condolences. Page was survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children.

Jonathan Knight wrote on Twitter, “In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage.”

In honor of Tommy Page, we take a look back at his career when he paid a visit to the Tanner Household in Full House.