Movie Theater Cancels ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Because Of Gay Character

It’s hard to believe this is still happening, but a drive-in movie theatre in Alabama isn’t going to screen Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast because it features a gay character (LeFou: played by Josh Gad).

The Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Henagar, Alabama took to Facebook to express their feelings about the film to their customers: “When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. If we can not take our 11-year-old granddaughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That’s fine. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language.”

In the movie (set to be released on March 17th), LeFou is the evil Gaston’s sidekick. He flirts with Gaston throughout the film, and dances with another man in the movie’s finale. LeFou is being called the first gay character to appear in a Disney motion picture.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.