Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Chosen As New Lead Singer For Quiet Riot

80’s hair metal band Quiet Riot has recently announced that they will be replacing their lead singer Seann Nicols with former American Idol contestant James Durbin.

“After doing all of five live shows with Nicols, it became apparent to everybody that it really wasn’t going to work,” Quiet Riot drummer/bandleader Frankie Banali said. Banali continued, “There were some serious creative and personal differences. I’m not the type of person who will stay in a bad marriage for the kids — the kids in this case being Quiet Riot. It was unanimous it could not go any further.”

Banali is excited about the band’s new addition. He recalls seeing Durbin sing Judas Priest’s “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’” during season 10 of American Idol. “I said, ‘This guy is really talented,'” recalls Banali. “He was so passionate about the whole metal [scene], the whole rock scene. At the time, I didn’t have a crystal ball that told me, ‘You’re going to be working with him in the future.'”

Durbin will make his live debut March 18 in Wichita, Kansas, at The Cotillion as the band does a handful of North American dates during the next two months.