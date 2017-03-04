Arlington Gets New Welcome Monument Along I30

If you ever drive I30 through Arlington, you’ll soon be seeing a new welcome monument to greet you as you enter The American Dream City. The new massive monument will be located near Randol Mill and I30.

The new 20 foot by 20 foot monument will reflect the City’s star logo, which was adopted in 2014. In 2012 Arlington won the ‘Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award’, which fund the $310,000 sign.

Gary Packan, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, says soon the city will have new modern welcome monuments all over Arlington.

“We want people to know they have arrived in The American Dream City,” says Packan.

The name “Arlington” will also be added beneath the star, which will be illuminated by changing LED lights at night.