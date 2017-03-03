Youth Basketball Coach Hilariously Blocks Shot Of Kid Attempting To Score On Their Own Basket

I’ll be the first to say I’ve accidentally scored on my own goal when I was kid (I wondered why all of my teammates were so angry at me!). That’s why this video is so hilarious!

It appears that after a nice steal by one his players, the green team heads to their end of the court: only to march right back the other way after one of their own players mistakenly heads to the wrong basket. Not wanting to give up two points against them, the coach takes matters into his owns hands: and absolutely wrecked his own player’s attempt at a layup!

I’m still laughing at this one!

